S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Medical Properties Trust Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Manulife Financial Corp, Sells Prologis Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Mercer Island, WA, based Investment company S. R. Schill & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Medical Properties Trust Inc, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Manulife Financial Corp, Dow Inc, Dana Inc, sells Prologis Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S. R. Schill & Associates. As of 2020Q4, S. R. Schill & Associates owns 81 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MPW, MFC, DOW, DAN, KSS, MVIS, XLP, MLM, PPL, HYD, ETN, SPSB, CVX, IP, GE,

MPW, MFC, DOW, DAN, KSS, MVIS, XLP, MLM, PPL, HYD, ETN, SPSB, CVX, IP, GE, Added Positions: MOAT, SPTS, AMLP, MSFT, IEI, BIV, MMM, IHI, AVGO, TMO, NX, T, ABT, AMZN, TSLA, COST, SHY, DIS, GUNR, O, NFLX, XLV,

MOAT, SPTS, AMLP, MSFT, IEI, BIV, MMM, IHI, AVGO, TMO, NX, T, ABT, AMZN, TSLA, COST, SHY, DIS, GUNR, O, NFLX, XLV, Reduced Positions: VTWO, IEFA, NVDA, JNJ, INTC, UNH, EMR, REGL, MO, OEF, ABBV, BA, VOOG, WCLD, DPG,

VTWO, IEFA, NVDA, JNJ, INTC, UNH, EMR, REGL, MO, OEF, ABBV, BA, VOOG, WCLD, DPG, Sold Out: PLD, EEM, QQQ, STWD, CAT, KBH, JPST,

For the details of S. R. Schill & Associates's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.+r.+schill+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 331,114 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 257,964 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 92,560 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 310,820 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 261,620 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $19.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 147,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $3. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $333.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in 3M Co by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16.

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.86.