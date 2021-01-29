>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bender Robert & Associates Buys Nucor Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: NUE -3.32%

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Bender Robert & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bender Robert & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Bender Robert & Associates owns 47 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bender+robert+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,898 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  2. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 31,725 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,702 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,579 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  5. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,451 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENDER ROBERT & ASSOCIATES keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)