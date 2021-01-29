Bender Robert & Associates Buys Nucor Corp

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Bender Robert & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bender Robert & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Bender Robert & Associates owns 47 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NUE,

NUE, Added Positions: PRLB, VIPS, NEE, LLY, HD, ABBV, ALXN,

PRLB, VIPS, NEE, LLY, HD, ABBV, ALXN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ISRG, MELI, VMW, GILD, GOOG, CTSH, EXEL, NSC, T,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 480,898 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 31,725 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,702 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 14,579 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,451 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%

Bender Robert & Associates initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.