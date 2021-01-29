Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Opes Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opes Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Opes Wealth Management LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, FNDE, EBAY, ALLK,

IUSB, FNDE, EBAY, ALLK, Added Positions: VOE, FNDF, FNDA, IJJ, PYPL, FBND, FIXD, AMZN, SPEM, BWX, SPDW, IBND, IQLT, DIS, BND,

VOE, FNDF, FNDA, IJJ, PYPL, FBND, FIXD, AMZN, SPEM, BWX, SPDW, IBND, IQLT, DIS, BND, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IWF, SCHG, IMTM, CMF, SCHZ, IWD, FNDX, JNJ, VWO, MSFT, VYM, INTC, DON, SCHD, FB, GOOG, TSLA, SBUX, NKE, GOOGL, AKAM, ABT, QCOM, SPY, CSCO, COST,

AAPL, IWF, SCHG, IMTM, CMF, SCHZ, IWD, FNDX, JNJ, VWO, MSFT, VYM, INTC, DON, SCHD, FB, GOOG, TSLA, SBUX, NKE, GOOGL, AKAM, ABT, QCOM, SPY, CSCO, COST, Sold Out: IEMG, EEMV, IVW, ORCL, USMV,

For the details of Opes Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opes+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,712 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.98% CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 689,869 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 251,364 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 105,716 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 144,276 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 124,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 123,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.58 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $105.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.768500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 32,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.775600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 54,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.97%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

Opes Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.