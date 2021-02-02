5 Financial Companies Gurus Are Buying

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Feb. 2, the following financial companies are popular among gurus.

PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has a market cap of $3.68 billion. Its revenue has grown 21.30% over the past 10 years.

The bank holding company is held by five gurus, including Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 20.97% of outstanding shares, Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.23% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22%.

As of Feb. 2, the share price of $31 was 19% below the 52-week high and 121% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has risen 21%.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has a market cap of $4.13 billion. Its revenue has risen 6.90% over the past 10 years

Among the six gurus invested in the bank, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss is the largest shareholder with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.09%.

As of Feb. 2, the share price of $10.35 was 10.63% below the 52-week high and 71.58% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 5.59%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) has a market cap of $4.32 billion. Its revenue has risen 6% over the past 10 years.

The company, which provides financial services, is held by six gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.06% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Fisher with 0.98%, Royce with 0.21% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.20%.

As of Feb. 2, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 1.39. The share price of $47.85 was 11.90% below the 52-week high and 159.64% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 11.86%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has a market cap of $4.63 billion. Its revenue has climbed 6.50% over the past 10 years.

A total of six gurus hold shares in the financial and bank holding company. With 0.59% of outstanding shares, Fisher is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.05%.

On Feb. 2, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 17.38. The share price of $47.03 was 8.27% below the 52-week high and 76.41% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has risen 2.22%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has a market cap of $4.75 billion.

Eight gurus own shares of the private mortgage insurance company. The company's largest guru shareholder is Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.67% and Simons' firm with 0.09%.

On Feb. 2, the share price of $43 was 20% below the 52-week high and 140% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.89. Year to date, the stock has declined 2.45%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

