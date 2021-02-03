>
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2722)

5 Defensive Companies Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios

Lockheed Martin tops the list

February 03, 2021 | About: LMT -0.4% NOC +0.15% GD +1.7% LHX -0.63% TXT -0.33%

According to the GuruFocus All-In-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following defensive companies were trading with low price-sales ratios as of Feb. 3.

Lockheed Martin

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) were trading around $332 with a price-sales ratio of 1.38 and a price-earnings ratio of 13.24.

The company has a $90.14 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 17.13% over the past decade.

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $4401.08, suggesting it is undervalued with an 19.75% margin of safety.

d8ff3f85f85641fcfd9f232170e185a8.png

The aerospace and defense company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.02% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Northrop Grumman

On Wednesday, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) was trading around $286.61 per share with a price-sales ratio of 1.31 and a price-earnings ratio of 15.07.

The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 17.74% over the past 10 years.

b872937d0a9f1cc06304b4396ead8c1c.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $307.33, suggesting it is undervalued with a 6.74% of margin of safety.

With a 0.08% stake, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) was trading around $146.68 on Wednesday with a price-sales ratio of 1.11 and a price-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The defense company has a market cap of $42.02 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 8.89% over the past decade.

1dba06cf1a34b509c5d559c2fee7beb5.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $117.72, suggesting it is overpriced by 24.60%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was trading around $171.51 with a price-sales ratio of 2.05 and a price-earnings ratio of 28.40.

The defense company has a market cap of $36.03 billion. The stock has risen at an annualized rate of 15.24% over the past decade.

743736fe46cb714df62255088a128229.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $71.34, suggesting it is overpriced by 140%.

With a 0.62% stake, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% and Simons' firm with 0.20%.

Textron

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares were trading around $42.26 with a price-sales ratio of 0.88 and a price-earnings ratio of 36.36.

The industrial company has a $10.35 billion market cap. The share price has risen at an annualized rate of 5.77% over the past decade.

7f27a5ae2374d93911fc0a788fbbaf2c.png

The discounted cash flow calculator gives the stock a fair value of $3.42, suggesting it is overpriced by 1,223.39%.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.97% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 2.85% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Comments

