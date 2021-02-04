>
Articles 

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Sells CoreCivic Inc, Microsoft Corp

February 04, 2021 | About: UPRO +2.67% GE +2.28% SIRI -1.54%

Investment company Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sells CoreCivic Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 209,958 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 474,255 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 871,973 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  4. Boeing Co (BA) - 101,620 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 231,855 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51%
New Purchase: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 231,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.



