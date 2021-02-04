Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Sells CoreCivic Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sells CoreCivic Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SIRI,
- Added Positions: UPRO, BA, C, MAR, BAC, LMT, GE, RCL, DAL,
- Reduced Positions: CXW, QCOM, MSFT, ARNC,
For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 209,958 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.75%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 474,255 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 871,973 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 101,620 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 231,855 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.51%
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 231,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. Also check out:
1. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC keeps buying