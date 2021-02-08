Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CEO Frank D Gibeau Sold $4.2 million of Shares

CEO of Zynga Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank D Gibeau (insider trades) sold 378,823 shares of ZNGA on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $11.01 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $11.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.020000 with and P/S ratio of 6.21. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zynga Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $11.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $10.12. The price of the stock has increased by 8.89% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 400 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

CEO Frank D Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $11.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $9.83. The price of the stock has increased by 12.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Regina E Dugan sold 8,950 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $10.27. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of ZNGA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $10.13. The price of the stock has increased by 8.79% since.

Chief Legal Officer Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Chief Legal Officer Phuong Y. Phillips sold 13,084 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $9.88. The price of the stock has increased by 11.54% since.

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of ZNGA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $9.77. The price of the stock has increased by 12.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZNGA, click here