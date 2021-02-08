Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Synchrony Financial

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, sells Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, VGIT, AMZN, HD, BTI, CMI, GILD, GBX, NVDA, SOHU, 4LT1, ZUO,

VTRS, VGIT, AMZN, HD, BTI, CMI, GILD, GBX, NVDA, SOHU, 4LT1, ZUO, Added Positions: VCSH, VGSH, CAG, T, LMT, LOW, PFE, BDX, CVS,

VCSH, VGSH, CAG, T, LMT, LOW, PFE, BDX, CVS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, CAT, MCHP, GOOGL, VLO,

AAPL, XOM, CAT, MCHP, GOOGL, VLO, Sold Out: SYF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 212,987 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,756 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,249 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 107,191 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 75,733 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3322.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $11.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 245.77%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 245.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 1646.15%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11.