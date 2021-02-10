Markel Gayner Cuts Rollins, Mohawk Industries

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Rollins

The firm curbed its position in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 33.33%. The trade had an impact of -0.25% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides pest and termite control services, has a market cap of $18.46 billion and an enterprise value of $18.75 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 29.96% and return on assets of 14.48% are outperforming 91% of companies in the personal services industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio 0.24.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s GAMCO Investors with 0.60% of outstanding shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.8% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.17%.

Mohawk Industries

The Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) holding was reduced by 25.08%, impacting the portfolio by -0.12%.

The company, which manufactures a wide range of flooring products, has a market cap of $10.86 billion and an enterprise value of $12.63 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.68% and return on assets of 3.96% are outperforming 52% of companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.4 is below the industry median of 1.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.67% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.58% and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71%.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 0.33%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.01%.

The company, which designs and manufactures a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, has a market cap of $2.30 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.33 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 35.97% and return on assets of 19.3% are outperforming 97% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.69 is above the industry median of 1.29.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.55% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Citigroup

The Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) position was reduced by 8.84%.

The financial services company has a market cap of $130.30 billion and an enterprise value of $135.99 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.57% and return on assets of 0.54% are underperforming 66% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.03 is below the industry median of 1.67.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.30% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.85% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

JPMorgan

The firm reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.37%.

The U.S. bank has a market cap of $420.76 billion and an enterprise value of $284.46 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.25% and return on assets of 0.93% are outperforming 60% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.61 is below the industry median of 1.67.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.41% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31%.

Match Group

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) position was reduced by 0.03%.

The company, which provides online dating services, has a market cap of $42.51 billion and an enterprise value of $45.31 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 62.79% and return on assets of 2.6% are outperforming 54% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 4.71.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.85% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.95% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.97%.

