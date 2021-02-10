Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys PG&E Corp

Investment company Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PCG, ALLY,

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,654,288 shares, 47.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.90% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 7,250,000 shares, 35.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 2,716,977 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Navient Corp (NAVI) - 4,400,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 380,000 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 27,654,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.