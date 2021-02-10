>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys PG&E Corp

February 10, 2021 | About: PCG +2.72%

Investment company Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 27,654,288 shares, 47.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.90%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 7,250,000 shares, 35.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
  3. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 2,716,977 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Navient Corp (NAVI) - 4,400,000 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 380,000 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 27,654,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)