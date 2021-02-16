Nwi Management Lp Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, ADT Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, ADT Inc, Sumo Logic Inc, Apple Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Nwi Management Lp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $957 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EEM, XLE, ADT, SUMO, AAPL, AA, YSG, AZN,
- Added Positions: MSFT, HZNP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOG, BABA, FB, BHVN, SLV,
- Sold Out: IMMU, TIP,
These are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,915,000 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,000 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.35%
- SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,591 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.76%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 432,250 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.73%. The holding were 2,915,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.92%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 494,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,802,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 168.02%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 187,616 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.
