Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Executive Network Partnering Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, NavSight Holdings Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Executive Network Partnering Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Holicity Inc, sells FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, NavSight Holdings Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC) - 418,750 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - 1,002,086 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15% FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC) - 899,964 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 887,600 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIVU) - 900,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $24 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $24.62. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 418,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 887,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $13.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 899,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 901,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 321.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 421,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in D8 Holdings Corp by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 666,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,002,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 605,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 484,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 39.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 349,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.45.