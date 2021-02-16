Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys Wells Fargo, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Regions Financial Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Regions Financial Corp, PacWest Bancorp, Synchrony Financial, sells TCF Financial Corp, JPMorgan Chase, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, TFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $625 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, BFT, WPF, SFST, FGNA,

WFC, BFT, WPF, SFST, FGNA, Added Positions: RF, PACW, SYF, UCBI, USB, FBP, FIS, FISV, BAC,

RF, PACW, SYF, UCBI, USB, FBP, FIS, FISV, BAC, Reduced Positions: TCF, SIVB, CFG, TFSL, TFC, VBTX, ZION, PYPL, PPBI, CATC, WAL, INBK, CADE,

TCF, SIVB, CFG, TFSL, TFC, VBTX, ZION, PYPL, PPBI, CATC, WAL, INBK, CADE, Sold Out: JPM, CNOB, C, SBFG, WSFS, CBTX, MFNC,

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 522,300 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) - 430,296 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 571,500 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 780,216 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 62,988 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.08%

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 764,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 927,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 554,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 114,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 265,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,212,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 691,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 34.77%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 700,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 432,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $17.58.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in SB Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.61 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17.08.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in WSFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $28.25 and $45.24, with an estimated average price of $36.83.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in CBTX Inc. The sale prices were between $16.84 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $21.67.