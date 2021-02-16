Atlantic Investment Management Inc Buys Lear Corp, Avnet Inc, W R Grace, Sells DXC Technology Co, O-I Glass Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Atlantic Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lear Corp, Avnet Inc, W R Grace, Nomad Foods, sells DXC Technology Co, O-I Glass Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Atlantic Investment Management Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEA, AVT, NOMD,
- Added Positions: GRA, UNVR, RL, EPC,
- Reduced Positions: OI, WRK,
- Sold Out: DXC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 1,035,474 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.12%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,010,619 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 337,910 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
- Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR) - 1,813,434 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%
- Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) - 928,182 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 174,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.66 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 683,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Atlantic Investment Management Inc added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,035,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Atlantic Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38.
