>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Atlantic Investment Management Inc Buys Lear Corp, Avnet Inc, W R Grace, Sells DXC Technology Co, O-I Glass Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GRA -0.42% LEA +1.77% AVT +1.11% NOMD -0.83% DXC +0.39%

New York, NY, based Investment company Atlantic Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lear Corp, Avnet Inc, W R Grace, Nomad Foods, sells DXC Technology Co, O-I Glass Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Atlantic Investment Management Inc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. W R Grace & Co (GRA) - 1,035,474 shares, 18.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.12%
  2. WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,010,619 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
  3. Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) - 337,910 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  4. Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR) - 1,813,434 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65%
  5. Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) - 928,182 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11. The stock is now traded at around $162.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.29%. The holding were 174,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.66 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 683,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,035,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)