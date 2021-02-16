McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Trevena Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc

Investment company McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF, Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, , sells Trevena Inc, Aytu BioScience Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SUSB, NULC, NUEM, SCHX, ITE,
- Added Positions: LQD, AAPL, PGF, SCHP, VCSH, MSFT, XOM, IXC, DIS, GILD, PNC, PGX, BA, AAL, FB,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, SHOP,
- Sold Out: TRVN, AYTU,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,065 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 74,388 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) - 116,386 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,147 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 93,989 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 27,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.95 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.236700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: (ITE)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $33.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Trevena Inc (TRVN)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trevena Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.26, with an estimated average price of $2.54.Sold Out: Aytu BioScience Inc (AYTU)
McMahon Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aytu BioScience Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $9.05.
