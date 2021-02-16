Fir Tree Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Outfront Media Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Edison International, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Fir Tree Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Outfront Media Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Lamar Advertising Co, sells Edison International, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Exelon Corp, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fir Tree Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fir Tree Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 1,323,630 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 2,808,478 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.55% SLM Corp (SLM) - 6,820,655 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.2% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,553,100 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.61% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 924,572 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.17%

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 628,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 2,242,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 991,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.53 and $81.17, with an estimated average price of $70.46. The stock is now traded at around $99.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 415,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. initiated holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 75.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 924,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,553,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $289.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 134,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 583,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival PLC. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $15.54.

Fir Tree Inc. sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.18.