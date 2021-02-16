Sound Point Capital Management, LP Buys Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, DISH Network Corp, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

Investment company Sound Point Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, DISH Network Corp, sells Maxar Technologies Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Plantronics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Point Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Sound Point Capital Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SBGI, DISH,

SBGI, DISH, Reduced Positions: MAXR, CCO, GTN, PLT,

MAXR, CCO, GTN, PLT, Sold Out: FE,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 87,700 shares, 41.67% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 135,000 shares, 33.08% of the total portfolio. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 25,000 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 104,409 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.64% Gray Television Inc (GTN) - 145,257 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%

Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.19 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $23.95. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 104,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Point Capital Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 60.17%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 45,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sound Point Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.