VK Services, LLC Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc

Investment company VK Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Upstart Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VK Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, VK Services, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OPEN, QS, UPST, UBER,

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 46,120,934 shares, 62.65% of the total portfolio. New Position QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,830,503 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 5,248,588 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 63,425 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.65%. The holding were 46,120,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.38%. The holding were 4,830,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 5,248,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.