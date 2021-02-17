Highside Global Management Llc Buys APi Group Corp, CME Group Inc, WEX Inc, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Highside Global Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys APi Group Corp, CME Group Inc, WEX Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp, sells GCI Liberty Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Roku Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highside Global Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Highside Global Management Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 160,840 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.84% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 68,908 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 112,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,084,440 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 265,028 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,084,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $189.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 88,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $168.67. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc initiated holding in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 814,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 160,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 258,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $127.63. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 134,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54.

Highside Global Management Llc sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75.