One68 Global Capital, LLC Buys National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc

Investment company One68 Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One68 Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, One68 Global Capital, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 131,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 96,020 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 39,479 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.89% Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 46,092 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.02% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 20,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 96,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 10,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 46,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

One68 Global Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 66.89%. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -16.36%. One68 Global Capital, LLC still held 39,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 90.31%. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.79%. One68 Global Capital, LLC still held 3,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.