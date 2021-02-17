One68 Global Capital, LLC Buys National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Sells Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc

Investment company One68 Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National General Holdings Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, IHS Markit, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, sells Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Dana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One68 Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, One68 Global Capital, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NGHC, WORK, INFO, ALXN, DD, ADI, BMY, CAH, INTC, MRVL, VAR, CLCT, RP, NVO, JOBS, UVXY, MRNA, AMD, CCIV.U, RBAC.U, GDRX, VTRS, CHPM, FTOC, KSU, ELAN, MPLN, CPSR, KSMTU, PRSP, NTP, BEAT, RIOT, BEEM, LUMO, RESI, MWK, ETWO, IEA, CLPT, SVACU, ACRS, NKLA, ONCT, TWI, BNED, MARA, VUZI, REKR, TUSK, AQB, STIM, ONCS, SURF, FIT, OTIC, CMLS, FUV, SIC, CVGI, FGNA, HZN, MARK, LINC, ALDX, BW, CTIC, ALT, YAC, ABUS, HEC, PTPI, WETF, GRSV, ASAQ, DS, CRHC, SCPE, AVAN, SEAH, ALUS, SAII, RRC,
- Added Positions: VRTU, T, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: ACIA, CLGX, BHC, GNW, GRWG, VRM, LIVX, GILD, AACQU,
- Sold Out: IMMU, DAN, XLE, LRN, LVS, CLDR, 0GV, GMHI, CNX, ACAM, FTAC, UBER, HYAC, CFIIU, NTRP, CRSA, SILV, HYRE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with VRTU. Click here to check it out.
- VRTU 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of VRTU
- Peter Lynch Chart of VRTU
For the details of One68 Global Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one68+global+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One68 Global Capital, LLC
- National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 131,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 96,020 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 39,479 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.89%
- Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 46,092 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.02%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 20,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 96,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 10,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 8,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 46,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Dana Inc (DAN)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.79.Sold Out: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.47.Reduced: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
One68 Global Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 66.89%. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -16.36%. One68 Global Capital, LLC still held 39,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
One68 Global Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 90.31%. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.79%. One68 Global Capital, LLC still held 3,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of One68 Global Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. One68 Global Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One68 Global Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One68 Global Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One68 Global Capital, LLC keeps buying