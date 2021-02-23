Centerbridge Partners, L.P. Buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Root Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Centerbridge Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Root Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Edison International, CF Acquisition Corp IV, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerbridge Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RADI, ROOT, FE, EIX, CFIVU, VIIAU,

RADI, ROOT, FE, EIX, CFIVU, VIIAU, Added Positions: CYH,

CYH, Reduced Positions: STAY, PCG, GNK,

STAY, PCG, GNK, Sold Out: FOCS,

GoHealth Inc (GOCO) - 40,682,963 shares, 46.47% of the total portfolio. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) - 17,615,836 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 10,000,000 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 7,230,628 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) - 10,214,642 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $27, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 2,290,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 143,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. initiated holding in 7GC & Co Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. reduced to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 96.05%. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $14.81, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.26%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. still held 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.