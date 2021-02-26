Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson Sold $513,920 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Clark Anderson (insider trades) sold 2,000 shares of ALGT on 02/24/2021 at an average price of $256.96 a share. The total sale was $513,920.

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $4.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $252.190000 with and P/S ratio of 4.07. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 0.28%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Maurice J Jr Gallagher sold 100,886 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $213.45. The price of the stock has increased by 18.15% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 2,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $256.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 412 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $212.02. The price of the stock has increased by 18.95% since.

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $216.11. The price of the stock has increased by 16.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Linda A Marvin sold 1,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $255.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

EVP and COO Scott Sheldon sold 3,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $257.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.88% since.

EVP, Marketing Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 781 shares of ALGT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 14.63% since.

EVP, Marketing Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 240 shares of ALGT stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $211.2. The price of the stock has increased by 19.41% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Rebecca Aretos sold 210 shares of ALGT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $211.68. The price of the stock has increased by 19.14% since.

