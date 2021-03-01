>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
Articles (1487)  | Author's Website |

ValueAct's Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

Firm founded by Jeff Ubben releases portfolio

March 01, 2021 | About: FISV +1.14% AOS +2.19% KKR +1.62% MS +2.98% STX +0.79% XOM +3.73%

ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio), the firm founded in 2000 by Jeff Ubben, disclosed last month that its top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 included a new position in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), the closure of its holding in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) and reductions in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

The San Francisco-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by acquiring stakes in fundamentally undervalued companies and pushes for changes to maximize shareholder return. Ubben left ValueAct in June 2020 to pursue social investing, having stepped down as chief investment officer in 2017. The guru co-founded Inclusive Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based investment firm focused on increasing shareholder value and promoting sound environmental, social and governance practices.

e403e14dcabd1718ff5dc33760dec0d1.png

As of December 2020, ValueAct's $8.62 billion equity portfolio contains 11 stocks with a turnover ratio of 1%. The firm's top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, technology and consumer cyclical, with weights of 48.42%, 22.73% and 8.81%.

9d807d7fbce0eaf988db3bae769ef552.png

Fiserv

ValueAct purchased 328,281 shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), giving the position 0.43% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $107.82 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95.

8af31889cba8e25d1f3575e3ba329b69.png

GuruFocus ranks the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based payment software company's financial strength 4 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 1.41 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform over 70% of global competitors.

5c93245894736d7875b86fb8f186ccb5.png

Other gurus with holdings in Fiserv include Dodge & Cox and Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio).

a3c1aa7dabf00e69d4c07ef15933d974.png

A.O. Smith

The firm sold 2,092,510 shares of A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), trimming the equity portfolio 1.55%. Shares averaged $55.14 during the fourth quarter.

7b40afdd4523bd210a1588a0c3275970.png

The Milwaukee-based industrial company manufactures a wide range of residential and commercial gas and water heater tanks. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 7, debt ratios and profit margins outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

f7cc8fbf681ea3a5c9e13b728072cc02.png

KKR & Co.

The firm sold 6.95 million shares of KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR), trimming the position 15.44% and the equity portfolio 3.36%. Shares averaged $37.83 during the fourth quarter.

aec62586a0f593e06410f5dc58f84894.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based alternative investment company's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 2, a weak Altman Z-score of 0.88 and debt ratios that are underperforming over 80% of global competitors.

20b9f8472c34bdf4474fbd49474135e8.png

Morgan Stanley

The firm sold 3,216,278 shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), curbing the position 27.97% and the equity portfolio 2.19%. Shares averaged $57.54 during the fourth quarter.

ac7ee40aa9d265cecf87b4b965271f3f.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank's financial strength 3 out of 10: Although the company has a high Piotroski F-score of at least 7, Morgan Stanley's debt ratios are underperforming over 70% of global competitors.

f51436f56c94e10aa6770979fd88378d.png

Seagate Technology

The firm sold 1,407,687 shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), paring the position 4.46% and the equity portfolio 0.98%. Shares averaged $56.33 during the fourth quarter.

1d8a3627f8497eb30a4eefe863a1711d.png

GuruFocus ranks the Dublin, Ireland-based technology company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include expanding profit margins and returns outperforming over 90% of global competitors. Despite this, three-year revenue and earnings growth rates are underperforming more than half of global hardware companies.

eb08a9563caea8f87d8be0a249a17830.png

See also

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) surged over 3% on Monday on the energy company's announcement that Ubben joined the company's board of directors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)