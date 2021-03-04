Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell Sold $522,474 of Shares

EVP, Stanley Black & Decker of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey D Ansell (insider trades) sold 2,809 shares of SWK on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $186 a share. The total sale was $522,474.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $29.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $181.330000 with a P/E ratio of 23.49 and P/S ratio of 1.95. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Stanley Black & Decker Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Stanley Black & Decker Jeffrey D Ansell sold 2,809 shares of SWK stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $186. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWK, click here