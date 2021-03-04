>
Assured Guaranty (AGO) President/CEO/Deputy Chairman Dominic Frederico Sold $4.5 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: AGO +0.02%

President/CEO/Deputy Chairman of Assured Guaranty (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dominic Frederico (insider trades) sold 102,091 shares of AGO on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $44.14 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Assured Guaranty Ltd is in the financial services industry. The company provides insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. Assured Guaranty Ltd has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.190000 with a P/E ratio of 10.07 and P/S ratio of 3.51. The dividend yield of Assured Guaranty Ltd stocks is 1.86%. Assured Guaranty Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President/CEO/Deputy Chairman Dominic Frederico sold 102,091 shares of AGO stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $44.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AGO, click here

.

