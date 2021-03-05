Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Adobe Inc

Investment company Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VOO, PYPL,
- Added Positions: SHM, SCHZ, TFI, SWCH, VTEB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: SRLN, SCHX, SCHD, IVV, BXMT, SCHA, SCHM, IJR, SCHF, AAPL, IJH, MSFT, UNH, AVGO, FB, GOOG, HON, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: ADBE,
For the details of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+edge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 709,182 shares, 34.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 455,363 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 321,275 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 126,445 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,315 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $352.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $239.233600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.Reduced: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.53%. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC still held 223,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.
