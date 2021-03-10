Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) President and CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sold $628,750 of Shares

President and CEO of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dana L. Stonestreet (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of HTBI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $25.15 a share. The total sale was $628,750.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in attracting deposits from public & investing funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first & second mortgages on one-to four-family residences. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $414.461 million; its shares were traded at around $24.838000 with a P/E ratio of 20.53 and P/S ratio of 3.12. The dividend yield of Hometrust Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.21%. GuruFocus rated Hometrust Bancshares Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of HTBI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $25.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

