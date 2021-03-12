Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sold $564,425 of Shares

Senior EVP of Charles Schwab Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan M. Craig (insider trades) sold 8,423 shares of SCHW on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $67.01 a share. The total sale was $564,425.

Charles Schwab Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail brokerage and banking, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services. The company's operating business segments are Investor Services and Advisor Services. Charles Schwab Corp has a market cap of $127.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.650000 with a P/E ratio of 32.08 and P/S ratio of 8.41. The dividend yield of Charles Schwab Corp stocks is 1.06%. GuruFocus rated Charles Schwab Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of SCHW stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP - Advisor Services Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of SCHW stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $64.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.

Senior EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,796 shares of SCHW stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $64.81. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.

EVP and General Counsel Peter J. Morgan Iii sold 14,612 shares of SCHW stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $64.11. The price of the stock has increased by 5.52% since.

EVP - Advisor Services Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of SCHW stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $65.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SCHW, click here