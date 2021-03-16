Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer Marie Taylor Leibson Bought $60,480 of Shares

EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marie Taylor Leibson (insider trades) bought 8,000 shares of SONA on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $7.56 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $60,480.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc is the bank holding company for Sonabank. It offers savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, among others. Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc has a market cap of $375.275 million; its shares were traded at around $15.400000 with a P/E ratio of 16.18 and P/S ratio of 3.80. The dividend yield of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc stocks is 2.59%. GuruFocus rated Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 50,000 shares of SONA stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $12.88. The price of the stock has increased by 19.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CIO/COO George Cody Sheflett Jr bought 1,000 shares of SONA stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $7.2.

