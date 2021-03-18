>
Beta Wealth Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells HP Inc, Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc, Mattel Inc

March 18, 2021 | About: MSFT -2.51% IAGG -0.25% VYMI -0.61% SPLG -0.96% ACWV -0.36% AGG -0.39% VIG -0.2% HPQ -0.23% MNP -0.2% MAT -0.05% IP +0.04% QC +0%

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Beta Wealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells HP Inc, Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc, Mattel Inc, International Paper Co, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beta Wealth Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Beta Wealth Group, Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beta Wealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beta+wealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beta Wealth Group, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 268,190 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 125,280 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 170,846 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 76,144 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 58,879 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.04%. The holding were 268,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.17 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 125,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.501800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 170,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.721000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 76,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.3 and $117.8, with an estimated average price of $117.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 58,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.15 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 44,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 329.94%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 24,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Sold Out: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Sold Out: BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF)

Beta Wealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.. The sale prices were between $8.23 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $8.55.



