Marotta Asset Management Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Denmark ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company Marotta Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bausch Health Inc, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Denmark ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Marotta Asset Management owns 84 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 375,217 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 505,106 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 194,616 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 482,969 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 68,922 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3. The stock is now traded at around $70.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 348,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2285.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87.