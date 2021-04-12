>
Marks Wealth, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector

April 12, 2021 | About: XHB +0.24% JPST +0% JETS -1.9% SMH -1.16% FXR +0.71% OIH -0.59% IYG +0.32% XOP -2.42% FLOT +0.02% LMBS +0% TBF +0.06% IE +0%

Investment company Marks Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Marks Wealth, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marks Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marks+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Wealth, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 118,965 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%
  2. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 125,949 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS) - 888,527 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.34%
  4. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 303,507 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.03%
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 239,781 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $183.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.24%. The holding were 125,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $177.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 109,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 206,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 204,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 201,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 287,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 303,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 202.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 242,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 41.34%. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 888,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 118,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.












