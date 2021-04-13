Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR P

Investment company Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Coca-Cola Co, NCR Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGGY, SCHG, IEF, USFR, LUV,
- Added Positions: DGRW, EPS, BIV, QQQ, AFB, PFD, VOO, NYMT, ARCC, IIM, MMD,
- Reduced Positions: DON, GLD, NCR, AAPL, XAR, AMZN, MSFT, FB, SPY,
- Sold Out: MTUM, SPTL, KO, GOOGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,510,522 shares, 22.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 232,855 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 627,791 shares, 12.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.46%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 522,564 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 125,615 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 522,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $139.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 125,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 35,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 159.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 627,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 44.48%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.95%. Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. still held 242,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NCR Corp (NCR)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in NCR Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. still held 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C..
