Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) EVP AND CFO Trevor Lang Sold $967,500 of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: FND -2.73%

EVP AND CFO of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Trevor Lang (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of FND on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $107.5 a share. The total sale was $967,500.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It offers tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $109.750000 with a P/E ratio of 59.65 and P/S ratio of 4.79. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 30.80% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP AND CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of FND stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $107.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 101,000 shares of FND stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $106.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.02% since.
  • PRESIDENT Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of FND stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $109. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 50,000 shares of FND stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $100.91. The price of the stock has increased by 8.76% since.
  • Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of FND stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 9.75% since.
  • PRESIDENT Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of FND stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 9.75% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FND, click here

.

