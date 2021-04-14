Advisors Management Group Inc Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Novavax Inc, Viatris Inc

Investment company Advisors Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, First Horizon Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Novavax Inc, Viatris Inc, Tesla Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Management Group Inc . As of 2021Q1, Advisors Management Group Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, FHN, QCOM, PGX, SCHX, VTI, SCHD, GNRC, IXUS, XLV, XLE, XLF, BMY, VTRS, JBHT, DE, GOOGL, CNI, MINE, XFLS,

WFC, FHN, QCOM, PGX, SCHX, VTI, SCHD, GNRC, IXUS, XLV, XLE, XLF, BMY, VTRS, JBHT, DE, GOOGL, CNI, MINE, XFLS, Added Positions: PFF, AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, INTC, T, SPDW, QQQ, IDU, PFE, FE, WELL, PEAK, CVX, MDT, CVS, HSY, NGG, O, SWK, WMT, MMM, UPS,

PFF, AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, INTC, T, SPDW, QQQ, IDU, PFE, FE, WELL, PEAK, CVX, MDT, CVS, HSY, NGG, O, SWK, WMT, MMM, UPS, Reduced Positions: BSJL, BSCL, NVAX, CPB, BSCM, SRC, WM, SO, CMP, DUK, UL, GIS, AEP, PEG, KHC, KO, CAT, ADM, JPM, RCI, GSK, TOT, CAG, WEC, XEL, RDS.B, AZN, TEF, EPD, KMI, BP,

BSJL, BSCL, NVAX, CPB, BSCM, SRC, WM, SO, CMP, DUK, UL, GIS, AEP, PEG, KHC, KO, CAT, ADM, JPM, RCI, GSK, TOT, CAG, WEC, XEL, RDS.B, AZN, TEF, EPD, KMI, BP, Sold Out: VIA, TSLA, PEP, PM, HL, AAU, HTZGQ,

For the details of ADVISORS MANAGEMENT GROUP INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisors+management+group+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 620,704 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.70% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 477,130 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 263,528 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Southern Co (SO) - 136,506 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% AT&T Inc (T) - 265,495 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.71%

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 154,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 247,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 18,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 620,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 300.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 46,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 452.24%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 16,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 169.37%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 35,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 128,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 104,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11.

Advisors Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.66 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.42.