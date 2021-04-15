Apella Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc

Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Apple Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Apella Capital, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ACN, ASML, XOM, IWD, CLNC,

ACN, ASML, XOM, IWD, CLNC, Added Positions: BSV, MUB, ESGU, BNDX, AAPL, SUSB, VSS, ESGD, EFV, VBR, MTUM, BND, VTIP, VTV, VCIT, USMV, VEA, ESGE, VWO, QUAL, EEMV, VTEB, EFAV, SHY, SUB, VOO, JNK, GD, SPY, ABBV, VT, JNJ, JPM, BX,

BSV, MUB, ESGU, BNDX, AAPL, SUSB, VSS, ESGD, EFV, VBR, MTUM, BND, VTIP, VTV, VCIT, USMV, VEA, ESGE, VWO, QUAL, EEMV, VTEB, EFAV, SHY, SUB, VOO, JNK, GD, SPY, ABBV, VT, JNJ, JPM, BX, Reduced Positions: VTI, VCSH, IJR, BSCM, BSCL, SHM, VXUS, VIG, ACWX, SHV, MGC, PEP, WMT, MRK, PG, RTX, IVV, GILD, EWX, VB, PFF, AEP, PH, TIP, BK, GE, IEMG, IBM, VZ, KO, IJS, IEFA, BMY, T,

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 148,564 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 238,753 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 180,362 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.56% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 166,381 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 93,295 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $637.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 180,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.99%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 51,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 39,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 54,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.013000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 104.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.621100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.