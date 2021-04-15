Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Seagen Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Aon PLC, Sells Seagen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Aon PLC, Baxter International Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Seagen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Biogen Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2021Q1, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 74 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGEN, FSKR, AON, BAX, CCI,

SGEN, FSKR, AON, BAX, CCI, Added Positions: AMZN, BRK.B, CVX, FB, V, PYPL, AMGN, NEE, TJX,

AMZN, BRK.B, CVX, FB, V, PYPL, AMGN, NEE, TJX, Reduced Positions: DHR, GOOGL, VMI, PFE, XOM, MRK, DIS, INTC, WFC, T, ITOT, MDY,

DHR, GOOGL, VMI, PFE, XOM, MRK, DIS, INTC, WFC, T, ITOT, MDY, Sold Out: SGT, BDX, BIIB,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,657 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,893 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 85,387 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 68,445 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 44,447 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.