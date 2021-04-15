>
Pioneer Trust Bank N A Buys Seagen Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Aon PLC, Sells Seagen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

April 15, 2021 | About: SGEN +3.77% FSKR +1.3% CCI +2.15% BAX +1.37% AON +0.69% SGT +0% BDX +3.21% BIIB +1.75%

Investment company Pioneer Trust Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Aon PLC, Baxter International Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Seagen Inc, Alphabet Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Biogen Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pioneer Trust Bank N A. As of 2021Q1, Pioneer Trust Bank N A owns 74 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+trust+bank+n+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,657 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,893 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  3. Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) - 85,387 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 68,445 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 44,447 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIONEER TRUST BANK N A.

