Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, Fox Corp, News Corp

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Macy's Inc, Fox Corp, News Corp, Rinnai Corp, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund. As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Fund owns 58 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LHX, LMT, AWI, 005385, 005387,
- Added Positions: 033780,
- Reduced Positions: M, FOXA, NWSA, 005935, 5947,
- Sold Out: INFY,
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio.
- Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,600,000 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
- Sysco Corp (SYY) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 4,295,331 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $344.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $209.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.419900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $97.509400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 735,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: KT&G Corp (033780)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $78100 and $83400, with an estimated average price of $80620. The stock is now traded at around $82900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 63.04%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Yacktman Fund still held 5,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Fox Corp by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Yacktman Fund still held 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in News Corp by 23.93%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Yacktman Fund still held 8,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Rinnai Corp (5947)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Rinnai Corp by 41.94%. The sale prices were between $10780 and $12740, with an estimated average price of $11571.6. The stock is now traded at around $11570.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Yacktman Fund still held 360,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
