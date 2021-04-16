Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, Fox Corp, News Corp

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Macy's Inc, Fox Corp, News Corp, Rinnai Corp, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund. As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Fund owns 58 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LHX, LMT, AWI, 005385, 005387,

CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LHX, LMT, AWI, 005385, 005387, Added Positions: 033780,

033780, Reduced Positions: M, FOXA, NWSA, 005935, 5947,

M, FOXA, NWSA, 005935, 5947, Sold Out: INFY,