>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Trilogy Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Novavax Inc, AT&T Inc

April 16, 2021 | About: TMQ -0.4% PVG -0.09% CWCO -2.89% CIG +2.25% CALA -2.27% AGFS -10.27% T +0.67%

Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Trilogy Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Calithera Biosciences Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Novavax Inc, AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsp+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC
  1. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 812,624 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 942,575 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
  3. New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,432,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  4. Xylem Inc (XYL) - 131,088 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
  5. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 291,735 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
New Purchase: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.64, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1745.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,845,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 114.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 560,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd by 273.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 257,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,296,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc by 115.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 441,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TSP Capital Management Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)