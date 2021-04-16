TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys Trilogy Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Novavax Inc, AT&T Inc

Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Trilogy Metals Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Calithera Biosciences Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Novavax Inc, AT&T Inc, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 812,624 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 942,575 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73% New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,432,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Xylem Inc (XYL) - 131,088 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 291,735 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC initiated holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.64, with an estimated average price of $2.25. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 1745.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,845,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 114.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 560,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd by 273.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 257,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,296,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Calithera Biosciences Inc by 115.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $3.66, with an estimated average price of $2.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 441,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.