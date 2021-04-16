>
Williams-sonoma Inc (WSM) EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Julie Whalen Sold $517,260 of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: WSM +1.3%

EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Williams-sonoma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Whalen (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of WSM on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $172.42 a share. The total sale was $517,260.

Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail. Williams-sonoma Inc has a market cap of $13.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $174.310000 with a P/E ratio of 20.23 and P/S ratio of 2.02. The dividend yield of Williams-sonoma Inc stocks is 1.15%. Williams-sonoma Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Williams-sonoma Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT & CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of WSM stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $177.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of WSM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $172.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.
  • PRESIDENT WS BRAND Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of WSM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $180. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.
  • PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND Marta Benson sold 1,000 shares of WSM stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $180.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.
  • PRESIDENT WEST ELM BRAND Alex Bellos sold 7,669 shares of WSM stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $177.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WSM, click here

.

