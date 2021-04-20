5 Stocks Trading Below Peter Lynch Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of April 20, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Atkore

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was trading around $72.86 per share as of April 20. The Peter Lynch fair value is $103.73, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 30% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 205%.

The company, which manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, has a market cap of $3.40 billion and an enterprise value of $3.92 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 17.55. The share price is 3.62% below its 52-week high and 289.42% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.58% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.09% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH) was trading around $94.81 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $213.46, which suggests it is undervalued with a 56% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 123.50%.

The U.S. residential construction company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and an enterprise value of $3.89 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.60, which is higher than 80% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. The share price is 19.01% below its 52-week high and 176.25% above its 52-week low.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.41% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%.

Allison Transmission Holdings

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was trading around $43.37 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $57.92, which suggests it is undervalued with a 25% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 25.99%.

The company, which manufactures fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, has a market cap of $4.82 billion and an enterprise value of $7.03 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 16.64, which is higher than 68% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry, and is currently 5.57% below its 52-week high and 42.21% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 5.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.96% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

Kemper

Kemper Corp. (NYSE:KMPR) was trading around $83.12 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $153.75, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 46% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 17.98%.

The diversified insurance company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and an enterprise value of $6.42 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.51, which is higher than 53% of companies in the insurance industry. The price is currently 3% below its 52-week high and 52.77% above its 52-week low.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.22% of outstanding shares.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) was trading around $139.62 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $231.12, which suggests it is undervalued with a 40% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 30.37%.

The company, which retails gasoline products, has a market cap of $3.77 billion and an enterprise value of $4.61 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 10.67, which is higher than 82% of companies in the cyclical retail industry. The share price is currently 12.19% below its 52-week high and 66.34% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Greenblatt with 0.07%, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

