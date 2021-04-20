>
Allied Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

April 20, 2021 | About: VOX -0.86% IPAY -1.38% LUV -3.51% TRIT -2.29% VIG -0.26%

Investment company Allied Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Communication Services ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Triterras Inc, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allied Investment Advisors, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allied Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allied+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allied Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 95,411 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,832 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,576 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 37,871 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 23,139 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.56%
New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Triterras Inc (TRIT)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Triterras Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.64 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Allied Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.



