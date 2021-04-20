Asset Planning Services Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, First Horizon Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Asset Planning Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, First Horizon Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Business First Bancshares Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Apple Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services Inc . As of 2021Q1, Asset Planning Services Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEE, FHN, BFST,

NEE, FHN, BFST, Added Positions: XLE, XLF, WMT, RTX, SCHX, TWTR, APD, SCHM, QQQ,

XLE, XLF, WMT, RTX, SCHX, TWTR, APD, SCHM, QQQ, Reduced Positions: MSFT, XEL, UNH, TXN, BLK, INTC, XLK, LMT, PFE, SPY, PM, VZ, JNJ, CMI, CSCO, DIS, PSA, HD, DLR, SCHA, CVX, IBM,

MSFT, XEL, UNH, TXN, BLK, INTC, XLK, LMT, PFE, SPY, PM, VZ, JNJ, CMI, CSCO, DIS, PSA, HD, DLR, SCHA, CVX, IBM, Sold Out: AEP, AAPL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,482 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,308 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,378 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 46,107 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,024 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 52,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 188.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 85.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.