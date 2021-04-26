Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Legacy Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dividend ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, Microvision Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Financial Group LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, AOA, MVIS, SLV,

BRK.B, AOA, MVIS, SLV, Added Positions: SDY, VO, VB, IGIB, TIP, SHYG, IUSG, BNDX, ANGL, AAPL, AOR, T, AOK, MJ, WFC, VDE, AOM,

SDY, VO, VB, IGIB, TIP, SHYG, IUSG, BNDX, ANGL, AAPL, AOR, T, AOK, MJ, WFC, VDE, AOM, Reduced Positions: BSCM, BSJL, SPY, ITOT, EES, VEA, SPMD, RLY, CWB, VWO, IWC, VOE, USRT, SPDW, BSCL, CASY, PFG, VUG, IJR, VTI, MSFT, KHC, GE, F,

BSCM, BSJL, SPY, ITOT, EES, VEA, SPMD, RLY, CWB, VWO, IWC, VOE, USRT, SPDW, BSCL, CASY, PFG, VUG, IJR, VTI, MSFT, KHC, GE, F, Sold Out: VYM, INTC,

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 422,802 shares, 16.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 289,478 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.79% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 126,230 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.78% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 436,972 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 274,067 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 10,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Microvision Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.308100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 289,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 76.73%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 52,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.