Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys SuRo Capital Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Sells SuRo Capital Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ (Current Portfolio) buys SuRo Capital Corp, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Marriott International Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells SuRo Capital Corp, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Amgen Inc, Arconic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ. As of 2021Q1, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ owns 220 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSSS, LGND, ALK, MAR, PXD, AZO, OXY, HII, AAL,

SSSS, LGND, ALK, MAR, PXD, AZO, OXY, HII, AAL, Added Positions: TJX,

TJX, Reduced Positions: NEE, AMGN, VIAC, PATK, DD,

NEE, AMGN, VIAC, PATK, DD, Sold Out: 0GV, UCTT, ARNC,

For the details of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/supplemental+annuity+collective+trust+of+nj/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,100 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,640 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,300 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.45 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.2. The stock is now traded at around $148.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.17. The stock is now traded at around $148.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $45.76.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.92.