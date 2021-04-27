Keating Investment Counselors Inc Buys Altria Group Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Hess Corp, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Stryker Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Delray Beach, FL, based Investment company Keating Investment Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Equity Commonwealth, Hess Corp, American Express Co, sells Honeywell International Inc, Stryker Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Keating Investment Counselors Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HES, AXP,

HES, AXP, Added Positions: MO, EQC, LBTYK, EQNR,

MO, EQC, LBTYK, EQNR, Reduced Positions: HON, LW, SYK, PEP, HD, DIS, TMO, UPS, STIP, NOBL, TFC, EMR, SCHD, JNJ, KO, DOV, BMY, AAPL, GIS, LMT, CALM, TFX, SWKS, PFE, SLB, WMT, AZN, JPM, MDLZ, HBAN, KLAC, COST, MCD, BRK.B, AFL,

For the details of KEATING INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keating+investment+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 168,345 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 652,465 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 38,585 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 259,347 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 358,025 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 571.13%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 123,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 197,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.