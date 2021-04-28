IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys Upwork Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, Sells TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: UPWK, BIDU,
- Added Positions: FUTU, BABA, SE, KLIC,
- Reduced Positions: EDU, BILI, NEW,
- Sold Out: TAL, RAMP,
These are the top 5 holdings of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 420,208 shares, 44.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 201,700 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,378,970 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.15%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 362,374 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,559 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 362,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 111.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 46.15%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.52%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 1,378,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 73.27%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 16,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd.
