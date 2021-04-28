IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys Upwork Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, Sells TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc

New Purchases: UPWK, BIDU,

Investment company IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Upwork Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 420,208 shares, 44.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 201,700 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,378,970 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.15% Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 362,374 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,559 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 362,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 111.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 46.15%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.52%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 1,378,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 73.27%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 16,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.