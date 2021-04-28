Logo
IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd Buys Upwork Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, Sells TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Upwork Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, sells TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivyrock+asset+management+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd
  1. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 420,208 shares, 44.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 201,700 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,378,970 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.15%
  4. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 362,374 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,559 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%
New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.69%. The holding were 362,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 111.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $267.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd sold out a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $85.96, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 46.15%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -13.52%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 1,378,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 73.27%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd still held 16,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IvyRock Asset Management (HK) Ltd. Also check out:

