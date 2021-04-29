Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Trupanion Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

- New Purchases: CRM,
- Added Positions: WIX,
- Reduced Positions: WAB, FB, WORK, IBKR,
- Sold Out: TRUP, ITRN, STNE,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 22.46% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,500 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio.
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,608,239 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.Sold Out: Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.91.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.
