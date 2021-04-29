Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Trupanion Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

New Purchases: CRM,

Investment company Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Trupanion Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Ituran Location and Control, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv. As of 2021Q1, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 22.46% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,500 shares, 16.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,608,239 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.47 and $23.59, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.