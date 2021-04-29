Logo
Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L Buys iShares Gold Trust, Lowe's Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Stryker Corp, Knowles Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Lowe's Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, sells The Walt Disney Co, Stryker Corp, Knowles Corp, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L. As of 2021Q1, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L owns 56 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+harbour+investment+management+%26+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 509,322 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 363.50%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 95,763 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,465 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,712 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 61,650 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 11,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 363.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 509,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider