Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L Buys iShares Gold Trust, Lowe's Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Stryker Corp, Knowles Corp

New Purchases: LOW, VRTX, WEC,

LOW, VRTX, WEC, Added Positions: IAU, CHKP, ZTS, BABA, VTIP, VCSH, VZ,

IAU, CHKP, ZTS, BABA, VTIP, VCSH, VZ, Reduced Positions: SYK, KN, TJX, TSLA, EPD, MSFT, XOM, V, GOOG, AAPL, MDT, WMT, NVDA, GOOGL, ADT, NEM, GILD, HZNP, ETW, BRK.B, ETN, GLD, PYPL, ABT, SMG, STZ, NVG, NEOG, CCI, DUK, XBI, ANSS,

SYK, KN, TJX, TSLA, EPD, MSFT, XOM, V, GOOG, AAPL, MDT, WMT, NVDA, GOOGL, ADT, NEM, GILD, HZNP, ETW, BRK.B, ETN, GLD, PYPL, ABT, SMG, STZ, NVG, NEOG, CCI, DUK, XBI, ANSS, Sold Out: DIS, SDS, WPC,

Investment company Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Lowe's Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, WEC Energy Group Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, sells The Walt Disney Co, Stryker Corp, Knowles Corp, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, W.P. Carey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L. As of 2021Q1, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L owns 56 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 509,322 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 363.50% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 95,763 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,465 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,712 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 61,650 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $95.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 11,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 363.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 509,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.16%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel, L sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.