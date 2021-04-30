Logo
S. R. Schill & Associates Buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, UDR Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mercer Island, WA, based Investment company S. R. Schill & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, UDR Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Wells Fargo, sells ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Duke Energy Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S. R. Schill & Associates. As of 2021Q1, S. R. Schill & Associates owns 81 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S. R. Schill & Associates's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.+r.+schill+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S. R. Schill & Associates
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 332,614 shares, 25.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 258,378 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 88,042 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 315,110 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  5. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 266,321 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 90,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 77,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 40,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

S. R. Schill & Associates initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 57,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $373.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in 3M Co by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $199.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in General Electric Co by 113.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 29,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $61.9 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.27.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.26.

Sold Out: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $53.48.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

S. R. Schill & Associates sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of S. R. Schill & Associates. Also check out:

